WOWO’s 77th Annual Citywide Fire Drill Is Set

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, WOWO 92.3 FM/1190 AM will host the 77th Annual Citywide Fire Drill.

All schools within Fort Wayne will participate in the evacuation drill. However, one school has been designated as the host school, acting as a central location for activating the fire alarm.

Blackhawk Christian Intermediate School will be the host location.

Students will pull the fire alarm at Blackhawk Christian and evacuate the school. The simulated experience will feature non-toxic smoke from fog machinces, and firefighters from Fort Wayne Fire Deparment will respond in full gear to extinguish the “fire”.

The rest of the schools throughout the city will participate in the evacuation portion of the drill. Each school will receive its fire alarm notification from WOWO. Upon hearing the notification, all schools will exacuate and perform their accountability requirements enusirng all students and staff have exited the building.

Schools throughout Fort Wayne and Allen County can use this annual opportunity to engage in fire safety dialogue and training.