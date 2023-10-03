Parkview Health Named One Of America’s Most Loved Workplaces

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Parkview Health is garnishing national recognition this week.

Officials say this is the first time Parkview has made Newsweek’s list.

They say the listings for this year was made after more than 2,000,000 employees from various companies were surveyed.

Leaders say that they regularly ask for feedback from employees on job satisfaction, and this year, started a culture survey.

The company says more than 90% of those who completed the survey said they were proud to work at Parkview.