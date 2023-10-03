October 3, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Parkview Health Named One Of America’s Most Loved Workplaces

by Josh Williams0
Photo Supplied/Parkview Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Parkview Health is garnishing national recognition this week.

Officials say this is the first time Parkview has made Newsweek’s list.

They say the listings for this year was made after more than 2,000,000 employees from various companies were surveyed.

Leaders say that they regularly ask for feedback from employees on job satisfaction, and this year, started a culture survey.

The company says more than 90% of those who completed the survey said they were proud to work at Parkview.

Related posts

New Indiana Laws For 2015

WOWO News

Recall issued for dehumidifiers due to fire risk

AP News

Man accused in pastor’s wife’s death charged in 2nd slaying

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.