Yakym and Rokita Demand Resignation After Local Candidate Arrest

SOUTH BEND, IND. (WOWO) Top Republican leaders in Indiana are calling for a St. Joseph County candidate to resign after she was arrested for allegedly filing a false report against a County Council member.

Authorities say 49-year-old Gloria Niedbalski, a GOP precinct committeewoman, was charged following what has been described as a “swatting” incident. In response, Congressman Rudy Yakym and Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a joint statement urging Niedbalski to resign from all party roles and to withdraw from her campaign for Delegate, according to WNDU 16 News Now.

Officials confirm that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and law enforcement continues to review the circumstances surrounding the alleged false report. Party leaders have emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust while the case proceeds.

Niedbalski’s response to the calls for resignation has not been publicly disclosed, and authorities have not released additional details about any potential legal proceedings or court dates at this time, according to WNDU 16 News Now.