March 20, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana Couple Arrested for Domestic Battery, Dependent Neglect

by Brian Ford0

STARKE COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Two Starke County residents were arrested last week in connection with a battery and strangulation investigation stemming from an incident reported last year.

Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Huff faces charges of strangulation, domestic battery, and neglect of a dependent. His 39-year-old wife, Kari Huff, was charged with domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, according to WSBT 22.

Indiana State Police were contacted by the Starke County Sheriff’s Department regarding the alleged incident, which occurred on June 28, 2025. The arrests of the couple were made on March 11, bringing resolution to the ongoing investigation.

Officials say both individuals are being held while the case proceeds through the judicial system, and further updates are expected as charges are formally processed.

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