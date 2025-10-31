“You Got Some Pants On?” Officer Joins Zoom Court Hearing in Underwear

DETROIT, Mich. (WOWO) — A Detroit judge got more than he bargained for during a Zoom hearing when a police officer joined the call without pants, according to reports.

Officer Matthew Jackson appeared during a hearing in the 36th District Court involving charges of reckless driving and public intoxication against a woman. Jackson was fully dressed in his police uniform on top, but wore only underwear on the bottom.

Judge Sean Perkins, visibly surprised, asked, “You got some pants on, officer?” Jackson replied, “No, sir,” before repositioning his camera to hide his lower half. The hearing then proceeded as usual.

Perkins told colleagues that Jackson is typically a very professional and courteous officer, which influenced his decision to continue the session.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident and plans to speak with officers about appropriate virtual court etiquette.

According to the 36th District Court’s dress code, court participants must wear casual business attire, prohibiting shorts, skorts, sleeveless shirts, hats (except for religious or cultural reasons), and any clothing not suitable in a professional environment.