Critics Call Ohio Thermostat Bill Government Overreach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — A new bill in the Ohio House would create a voluntary program allowing energy companies to remotely adjust heating and cooling systems in customers’ homes during periods of high demand.

The proposal, introduced by Republican Rep. Roy Klopfenstein, is aimed at keeping the state’s power grid stable and reducing energy costs. Lawmakers note that the state’s growing number of large data centers is driving up electricity demand, making grid management increasingly important.

Participation in the program would be optional, requiring homeowners to opt in before their thermostats could be controlled.

Not all lawmakers support the idea. Republican Rep. Josh Williams told WTOL 11 he opposes any utility control over devices inside Ohio homes, responding simply: “no.”

The bill was discussed in committee Wednesday afternoon. Lawmakers are expected to consider amendments and continue debate next week, as they weigh potential benefits against privacy concerns and public pushback.