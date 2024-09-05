The Victim Of A Fatal Crash In Huntington County Has Been Identified

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Huntington County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of the SUV as 81-year-old Nearlean C. Walker of Kokomo, Indiana.

Around 5:15, Walker was waiting to cross US 24 at the stop sign on County Road 750 N.

As her SUV entered the intersection, it was struck near the rear tire by a westbound Ford F-250.

The collision caused the truck to travel nearly 200 feet before coming to rest on the shoulder.

That driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Walker, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.