September 5, 2024
Local News

The Victim Of A Fatal Crash In Huntington County Has Been Identified

by David Scheie0

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Huntington County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of the SUV as 81-year-old Nearlean C. Walker of Kokomo, Indiana.

Around 5:15, Walker was waiting to cross US 24 at the stop sign on County Road 750 N.

As her SUV entered the intersection, it was struck near the rear tire by a westbound Ford F-250.

The collision caused the truck to travel nearly 200 feet before coming to rest on the shoulder.

That driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Walker, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related posts

Restaurant shooting suspect charged with attempted murder, warrant issued

Brooklyne Beatty

FWCS reporting hundreds of “missing” students amid virtual learning

Darrin Wright

8-year-old boy killed crossing Warsaw street

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.