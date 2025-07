FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 10th annual Rock the Fort Car Show is coming up next weekend.

It’s happening on Saturday, August 2 at 555 Grand National Drive next to Kelly Buick in Fort Wayne. It’s happening from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with free t-shirts, goody bags, food, door prizes and more.

The car show supports the Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers and is a family-friendly event.