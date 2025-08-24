‘EMERGENCY! The Ultimate First Responder Event’ Held In New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – EMERGENCY! “The Ultimate First Responder Event” was held in New Haven over the weekend.

The event showcases firefighters, police officers, EMS and towing emergency services and shows new and old equipment used by the first responders.

Foot trucks, vendors, children’s activities and more were featured at the event on Saturday along with a parade down Powers Street.

Those in attendance were able to learn more about how they can physically and financially support the emergency organizations.