122nd Fighter Wing Completes Historic F-16 Conversion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The 122nd Fighter Wing has successfully completed conversion to new F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, earning the right to regain active combat certification and deployment readiness in support of the community, state, and nation. The monumental task of conversion to a new airframe has taken the 122nd FW approximately three years, culminating with multiple inspections including the successful demonstration of full mission readiness and the ability to employ live munitions during the recent Checkered Flag 26-1 exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

“I am extremely proud of my fellow Blacksnakes who poured their heart and soul into the mission every single day to make this F-16 conversion a resounding and historic success,” said Col. Scott T. Boatright, commander, 122nd Fighter Wing. “The Blacksnakes now stand ready to do the nation’s business as a lethal, mission ready, and combat capable fighter wing. We could not have achieved this outstanding triumph without the innovation, technical expertise, and embracing of the warrior ethos by every Airman at the 122nd.”

The 122nd FW’s conversion to the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft originally began in accordance with the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. The NDAA was passed by U.S. Congress and then signed into law on Dec. 23, 2022, setting events in motion to replace the 21 A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft formerly at Baer Field with the new F-16 fighter aircraft.

The Blacksnakes have a time-honored tradition of flying “Fighters in the Fort” first operating the previous generation of F-16 fighters out of Fort Wayne from 1991 to 2010. Now equipped with new and improved Block-40 F-16s, Baer Field is poised to continue providing lethal mission ready airpower in support of Combatant Commanders around the globe.