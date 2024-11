FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 122nd Fighter Wing will soon have a new commander.

Colonel Scott “Tug” Boatright takes over leadership duties after Colonel Joshua “Deuce” Waggoner decided to step down and will retire in February.

Boatright began his career in St. Louis and became a Blacksnake in 2007.

Waggoner will retire after nearly 30 years of service.

The transition officially takes place on Dec. 8.