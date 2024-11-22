November 22, 2024
Local News

Christmas on Broadway takes center stage Friday

by Derek Decker0
Christmas on Broadway - Photo Credit: J3DesignsPhotography

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –  The 20th edition of Christmas on Broadway takes center stage this evening.

The event has become a pillar to the community just south of downtown along the Broadway corridor and now also serves as the kickoff to WOWO’s Penny Pitch campaign, which sees its 77th renewal this year with proceeds of the campaign benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Festivities along Broadway with a parade get underway at 5 p.m. and culminate with the lighting of the christmas tree at 6 p.m.

WOWO’s Casey Hendrickson will broadcast live from the Broadway Plaza this afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. encompassing the events of the evening as well.

Related posts

“Active School Shooter” training in Mercer County this week

Darrin Wright

Murder suspect granted competency hearing

Darrin Wright

Downtown Fort Wayne adds coworking space

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.