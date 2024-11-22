Christmas on Broadway takes center stage Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 20th edition of Christmas on Broadway takes center stage this evening.

The event has become a pillar to the community just south of downtown along the Broadway corridor and now also serves as the kickoff to WOWO’s Penny Pitch campaign, which sees its 77th renewal this year with proceeds of the campaign benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Festivities along Broadway with a parade get underway at 5 p.m. and culminate with the lighting of the christmas tree at 6 p.m.

WOWO’s Casey Hendrickson will broadcast live from the Broadway Plaza this afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. encompassing the events of the evening as well.