13-Year-Old Hit by Vehicle Near School, Taken to Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 13-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Friday morning near Harrison Hill Elementary School.

The incident took place at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Pasadena Drive and was confirmed by the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) to our partners in news at 21Alive.

The child, whose injuries are reported as non-life-threatening, has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the driver involved in the accident is present at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.