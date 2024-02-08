FWFD firefighter hurt in blaze on northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne firefighter was hurt while battling a blaze on the city’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., FWFD responded to the 8300 block of Rail Fence Drive. When they arrived at the home, there were flames coming from the two-car attached garage.

It took nearly 40 minutes to get the fire under control after a vehicle inside the garage spilled additional fuel and caught fire itself.

Smoke damaged the residence as well.

One firefighter suffered a “minor injury” and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.