February 8, 2024
Local News

FWFD firefighter hurt in blaze on northeast side

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne firefighter was hurt while battling a blaze on the city’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., FWFD responded to the 8300 block of Rail Fence Drive. When they arrived at the home, there were flames coming from the two-car attached garage.

It took nearly 40 minutes to get the fire under control after a vehicle inside the garage spilled additional fuel and caught fire itself.

Smoke damaged the residence as well.

One firefighter suffered a “minor injury” and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related posts

Rally Held in Fort Wayne in Support of Syrian Refugees

Tom Franklin

Police Investigate Early Morning Robbery

WOWO News

Parkview Health launches pilot program for paramedics

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.