Fort Wayne Named Top Housing Market in the U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s housing market has earned a prestigious new accolade, being named the top housing market in the country by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.

The ranking evaluated 200 of the largest metropolitan areas, considering factors like housing inventory, median price, and employment rates. Fort Wayne outperformed notable cities like South Bend, Columbus, Ohio, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, local realtor David Brough said that Fort Wayne has many homes priced under $200,000, which is increasingly rare. “Fort Wayne is just a really affordable place,” Brough said. “I think it shows up on people’s radar because of its affordability, and then when people start researching about Fort Wayne, they see all the things they can do.”

One of the key reasons for Fort Wayne’s top ranking is its median home price of $335,000, which is significantly lower than the national average. The city’s affordability, combined with a strong housing inventory and competitive pricing, has made it a standout in the real estate market.