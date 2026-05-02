13-Year-Old Marion Boy Recovering After Violent Attack, Multiple Teens Facing Charges

MARION, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after a violent group attack in Marion that was captured on video, with police confirming that multiple juveniles are now facing criminal charges.

According to reporting from FOX59/CBS4’s Gabriella Morando, the incident happened last Thursday near a bridge along Washington Street and involved a group of boys confronting and assaulting the teen.

VIDEO SHOWS ESCALATING ATTACK

The video shows the victim, identified as Dylan Fine, backed against a fence as several boys shout at him before the situation turns physical.

Investigators say Dylan was lured to the location by one of the boys, who told him he needed to use the restroom, then returned with others.

The group then allegedly berated Dylan before hitting and punching him to the ground.

During the attack, the boys can be heard accusing Dylan of getting someone “locked up,” though his family disputes that claim.

CHARGES FILED, MORE POSSIBLE

A detective with the Marion Police Department says at least three of the juveniles involved will face charges of battery causing serious bodily harm.

Authorities have identified a fourth suspect who could face similar charges. It remains unclear whether a fifth individual seen in the video — but not actively participating in the assault — will face charges.

FAMILY: “HE’S TERRIFIED”

Dylan’s mother, Amanda Burdine, says the attack has had a lasting emotional impact on her son.

“I hear those screams and I wish my brain would shut it off,” Burdine said.

She says Dylan, who has reportedly faced bullying throughout the school year and is being evaluated for autism, is now afraid to leave home.

“He won’t go outside my house now by himself. He doesn’t want to go to school; he’s terrified,” she said.

Burdine also expressed guilt over not being able to protect him.

“I feel bad because I’m supposed to protect him.”

CONTEXT: BULLYING AND TARGETING

The family says Dylan had been bullied prior to the incident, but this attack represents the most severe escalation.

Burdine also clarified that while the attackers accused Dylan of reporting someone to authorities in a prior trespassing case, he was not responsible.

COMMUNITY STEPS IN

In the days following the attack, the Marion community has rallied around Dylan and his family.

A local business, Downtown Barber Lounge, has offered free services to Dylan through his high school graduation and is working to create a safe environment for young people.

“He’s welcome here, we want all kids to know this is a safe space,” said barber Elijah Young.

Staff members also purchased gifts for Dylan, including clothing, shoes, and a PlayStation, in an effort to lift his spirits.

Family members say additional support has come from across the area, including donations of clothes, snacks, and other essentials.

An area donut shop in nearby Gas City is also organizing an anti-bullying event later this month, according to the family.

WHAT’S NEXT

The case remains under investigation as police continue identifying those involved and determining appropriate charges.

Juvenile cases involving violent assault can carry serious legal consequences, though specific outcomes will depend on court proceedings.

BOTTOM LINE

A disturbing group attack on a 13-year-old boy in Marion has led to criminal charges against multiple juveniles, while leaving the victim and his family coping with both physical and emotional trauma. As the legal process unfolds, the community is stepping in — offering support and sending a clear message against bullying and violence.