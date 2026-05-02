May 2, 2026
Local News

Construction continues as Fort Wayne FC prepares for first match

by Alyssa Foster0
(Darrin Wright/WOWO News)

As Fort Wayne Football Club prepares to host Charlotte Independence in its first match at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, construction is still underway.

Crews continue work on seating, parking and stadium features following delays from winter weather and equipment issues.

Fans will see a mix of permanent and temporary amenities, including portable facilities and limited parking.

Officials say the venue will improve in the coming weeks as construction progresses.

Despite the unfinished elements, fans will get an early look at the stadium’s scale and potential.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

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