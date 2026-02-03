ISP Cold Case Unit Investigates Decades-Old Amish Buggy Incident

LAGRANGE, In. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police Cold Case Unit is asking for the public’s help in a decades-old investigation involving the death of an Amish teen in LaGrange County.

On March 22, 1969, Mervin Lehman, an Amish teenager from LaGrange, was riding in a horse-drawn buggy with his nephew along County Road 300 West near County Road 350 South. According to newspaper accounts from the time, a large rock was thrown from a passing vehicle, striking Lehman. A neighbor drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second, similar incident occurred the same night about two miles away, injuring both passengers of another Amish buggy. Details from that event remain part of the ongoing investigation.

The Indiana State Police Cold Case Team is asking anyone with information about either incident to come forward. Individuals who may have tips, recollections, or other relevant information are encouraged to contact the ISP Area 2 Cold Case Unit at 1-800-453-4756 or email ispcoldcase@isp.in.gov.

The ISP emphasizes that even small pieces of information could help advance the investigation and bring answers to the community and the family of Mervin Lehman.