132 MPH On I-469

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — He ran through a construction zone at 1-32 miles per hour and ran right into big trouble.

Now a Huntington County Man is facing criminal charges.

Last week, Indiana State Police Sergeant Jason Ward was working in the construction zone on I-469 near New Haven when he saw a car passing others in the left lane like they were sitting still.

He speed-checked the driver and pulled him over.

21Alive reports that the driver did not deny driving fast and told State Police he was running late to pick up his son.

30-year-old Brett Schaller is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving in a construction zone.

Workers were visible in the area where Schaller drove through.