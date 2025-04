NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — WalletHub’s Easter Survey found that 47 percent of Americans will skip coloring eggs this year because they’re too expensive.

The survey accompanied their report on the best places to celebrate Easter.

Other stats from the survey show nearly 2 out of 5 Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter spending, 41 percent think the Easter Bunny should give cash instead of candy, and 1 in 3 people consider the tax benefits when they make religious donations.