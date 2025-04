DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — It all started Sunday night when a group of about 5 people in two separate SUVs showed up at the shooting range at the DeKalb County Conservation Club and opened fire – but rather than aiming downrange – they opened fire on a building.

Monday night surveillance video caught the five in an encore performance resulting in further damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers.