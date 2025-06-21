14 Arrested During ISP’s High-Visibility Patrol

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 14 people were arrested during the Indiana State Police’s high-visibility patrol in Steuben County on Thursday.

Five troopers worked on the patrol, which led to multiple arrests, including one for drug-related charges, six for OWI and one for driving without ever receiving a license.

A total of 14 people were taken to jail during the efforts.

21 Alive News reports that 59 tickets were issued along with 23 warnings.

ISP say they will continue holding focused, high-visibility patrols in an effort to make communities safer for everyone.