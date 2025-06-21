June 21, 2025
Fort Wayne TinCaps Collecting Donations For ‘Tools For School’ campaign

by Alyssa Foster
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be collecting donations for the ‘Tools for School’ campaign this week.

They’re taking on the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday, June 24 and are encouraging fans and organizations to bring school supplies to Parkview Field. A school bus will be parked at the field just beyond center field where donations will be collected for the Salvation Army of Allen County’s campaign. 

All fans who bring items to donate will receive a voucher for a free reserved seat ticket for any game during the rest of the season. 

Tickets for the game start at just $7 and can be purchased on the Tin Caps website or by visiting the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

