Carbaugh Co-Authors Bill to Prevent Surprise Medical Debt

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana House has approved legislation designed to protect patients from unexpected medical debt and billing disputes.

House Bill 1271, co-authored by Republican State Representative Martin Carbaugh of Fort Wayne, would require hospitals to inform patients about available financial assistance programs before sending unpaid medical bills to collections. The measure would also require hospitals to proactively make information about those programs available to patients.

According to information released at the Statehouse, medical debt in Indiana exceeds $2 billion, ranking the state 11th nationally in the number of residents with health care bills in collections.

The legislation would also prevent insurance companies from reopening claims and seeking reimbursement after a bill has already been paid. In cases involving patient transfers, insurers would be prohibited from recouping payments from the original facility.

Carbaugh said the proposal is intended to provide predictability and transparency in the billing process while protecting hospital revenue, particularly in rural communities.

The bill now advances to the Indiana Senate for further consideration. Lawmakers noted the measure builds on prior health care cost reforms enacted during the 2025 legislative session.