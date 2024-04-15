FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an incident that happened at Dana early Saturday morning.

Police say that a fight had broken out between two employees.

Initially, it was a verbal confrontation only, but one of the employees went to their vehicle and got a handgun.

That employee went back inside to confront the other worker. During the confrontation, a shot was fired.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The plant was evacuated and it was cleared by police, looking for the suspect and any potential victims.

Once the scene was secure, video was reviewed showing the suspect leaving the building, shortly after the shooting and prior to police arrival.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.