Opioid Settlement Applications Open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The City of Fort Wayne has officially opened the first application period for funding from opioid settlement payments aimed at supporting individuals and families affected by opioid and substance addiction.

The opioid settlement payments, which are expected to continue through 2038, are managed locally by the National Opioid Settlement Committee, a group formed earlier this year by Mayor Sharon Tucker in partnership with City Council.

The committee’s role is to recommend how the funds are spent, bring together community groups to address the root causes of addiction, and raise awareness about substance use issues.

Applications for funding opened yesterday and will remain open until midnight on October 2. The committee plans to review applications and make funding recommendations to Mayor Tucker by the end of October.

Since taking office in April 2024, Mayor Tucker has prioritized people-focused programs designed to improve the quality of life for Fort Wayne residents. The National Opioid Settlement Committee reflects that mission by targeting resources where they are most needed.

Those interested in applying for funding can visit the city’s website at cityoffortwayne.in.gov/1609/National-Opioid-Settlement-Grant-Program for more information and to submit applications.

The committee is made up of members appointed by both the mayor and city council, including Ewelina Connolly, Theresa Juillerat, Rebecca Karcher, Michelle Rowland, Andrew Teel, Pat Turner, and Jayme Yates.