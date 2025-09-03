Crash on Lake and Reed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – While patrolling the Northeast Quadrant, an officer of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) recognized a White Tahoe as matching a vehicle that had just been stolen out of the
Southeast Quadrant. The officer pulled in behind the stolen Tahoe at Lake and Reed and
prepared to activate his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle suddenly
drove through the red light and fled Eastbound. The stolen vehicle then collided with another
vehicle near Lake and Old Maysville Rd, causing minor injuries to the occupant. The stolen
vehicle continued eastbound, where it left the roadway near Lake and Wyss and collided with
some trees. The suspect driver, an adult female, was pinned in the vehicle and had to be
extricated by the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The suspect driver was transported to a local
hospital, where she died.
The FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) was called to the scene to investigate. FACT is
currently collecting evidence and is being assisted by the Air Support Unit (ASU). The identity
of the suspect driver will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Lake Ave near Old
Maysville Rd will remain closed during this investigation.
This incident remains under investigation by the FWPD FACT team and the Allen County
Coroner’s office.