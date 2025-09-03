Crash on Lake and Reed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – While patrolling the Northeast Quadrant, an officer of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) recognized a White Tahoe as matching a vehicle that had just been stolen out of the

Southeast Quadrant. The officer pulled in behind the stolen Tahoe at Lake and Reed and

prepared to activate his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle suddenly

drove through the red light and fled Eastbound. The stolen vehicle then collided with another

vehicle near Lake and Old Maysville Rd, causing minor injuries to the occupant. The stolen

vehicle continued eastbound, where it left the roadway near Lake and Wyss and collided with

some trees. The suspect driver, an adult female, was pinned in the vehicle and had to be

extricated by the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The suspect driver was transported to a local

hospital, where she died.

The FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) was called to the scene to investigate. FACT is

currently collecting evidence and is being assisted by the Air Support Unit (ASU). The identity

of the suspect driver will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Lake Ave near Old

Maysville Rd will remain closed during this investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by the FWPD FACT team and the Allen County

Coroner’s office.