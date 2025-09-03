Allegations Of Drunk Driving Against Area School Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An area school superintendent is now on administrative leave after being taken into custody during the holiday weekend.

Westview Schools Superintendent 45-year-old Randall Miller was arrested, Sunday night, for three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Miller has been superintendent for Westview schools since 2018.

The school district released a statement to parents saying “students and staff expect and deserve highly professional and principled leadership,” so Miller is on the sideline and their previous superintendent Dr. Randy Zimmerly, is serving at the interim leader.