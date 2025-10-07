Man, 74, Accused of Offering 12-Year-Old Money for Sex

Greenfield, Ind. (WOWO) — A 74-year-old man has been arrested following disturbing allegations involving a 12-year-old girl at a local assisted living facility.

According to police, the incident happened on Father’s Day, when the man allegedly offered the child money in exchange for sex. The girl immediately told her father, who reported it to the property manager and Greenfield police.

The man, who lives at the facility, was arrested and is now charged with felony child solicitation. If convicted, he faces up to six years in Indiana state prison.

The suspect has denied the allegations, and his identity has not been released pending formal arraignment.

Police say the quick actions of the child and her father helped them respond immediately. No other victims have been identified, but investigators urge anyone with additional information to come forward.

Indiana law defines child solicitation as a Level 5 felony, which includes knowingly attempting to persuade or entice a child under 14 into sexual activity. Conviction carries significant prison time and mandatory sex offender registration.

🛑 If you or someone you know suspects child exploitation or abuse, contact local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.