September 16, 2023
Local News

Woman injured in DeKalb County crash

by Heather Starr0
Crash - Photo supplied by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
ASHLEY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.

At around 7:08 A.M. Saturday morning, 59-year-old Janean Wolfe claimed she blacked out while driving her 2018 Ford F-150 north on CR 35, causing her vehicle to run off of the west side of the road and crash head-on into a utility pole.

Wolfe was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from local agencies, including the Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.

