NACS Budget Holds the Line, Referendum Looms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) approved a new budget Monday night that does not include money from its proposed operating referendum, set to go before voters on November 4.

Superintendent Wayne Barker emphasized the budget relies strictly on current funding, but warned that the district’s rapid enrollment growth is outpacing the state’s revenue caps, creating an ongoing shortfall.

“We’re simply growing faster than the money is,” Barker said.

The proposed referendum would fund teacher raises and help build a new Career Technical Education (CTE) Center, aimed at preparing students for in-demand careers.

During Monday’s meeting, board members and public speakers supported the plan, arguing that the referendum would not only strengthen the district but also protect local property values by maintaining high-quality schools.

In the meantime, the board approved several key measures:

Purchase of new school buses

A 1.9% raise for teachers (pending final vote later this month)

Voters will ultimately decide the district’s next steps when they head to the polls on Tuesday, November 4.