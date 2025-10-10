Roy Lee Ward Executed

Michigan City, IN (WOWO) — Roy Lee Ward, a death row inmate convicted of rape and murder, was executed by lethal injection early Friday morning at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. The execution marks Indiana’s second in 2025 and the third since the state resumed the death penalty after a decade-long pause.

According to Indiana Department of Correction officials, the execution process began shortly after midnight Central Time. Ward, 53, was pronounced dead at 12:33 a.m. CT.

Ward was sentenced to death following his 2002 conviction for the 2001 rape and murder of 15-year-old Stacy Payne in Spencer County. Payne was attacked in her home, where Ward forcibly entered before her shift at Jenk’s Pizza. He was found guilty of raping and killing Payne, who suffered blunt force trauma and stabbing injuries.

No media were permitted to witness the execution according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Ward’s legal team confirmed that no members of the press were present in the witness room. The specifics regarding the administration of the lethal injection drugs, including timing and dosage, have not been released by the state.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a statement acknowledging the execution, describing it as accountability for the crime committed. The governor’s office confirmed the state followed protocol in carrying out the sentence.

Ward’s legal team withdrew the last pending lawsuits related to the execution process after reaching an agreement with the Department of Correction ensuring compliance with execution procedures. Ward did not seek further intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Outside the prison, a small group of individuals gathered quietly in prayer and protest against the death penalty. The protest included members of local religious organizations and advocacy groups.

The Indiana Parole Board had previously recommended denying clemency for Ward, citing the severity of the crime. Ward’s defense emphasized his recent diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and expressions of remorse, but the board’s recommendation allowed the execution to proceed.

Ward’s final meal included multiple items, although officials noted his last words were brief: “Brian is going to read them.”

Indiana resumed executions in 2024 after nearly 15 years without carrying out the death penalty. The state uses a single-drug protocol for lethal injection, administering pentobarbital. However, the state maintains confidentiality regarding the source and amount of drugs used during executions.

Five inmates remain on Indiana’s death row, with four deemed competent for execution. Setting an execution date requires approval from the state supreme court and typically involves extensive legal review.