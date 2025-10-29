18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty in Foiled School Shooting Case

MOORESVILLE, IND. (WOWO) Mooresville Teen Pleads Guilty in Plot to Target High School

An 18-year-old Mooresville woman has reached a plea agreement in connection with a planned mass shooting at Mooresville High School. Trinity Shockley will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder, according to court records.

Shockley faces a maximum sentence of 12 and a half years in prison, followed by five years of probation. As part of the agreement, she must continue mental health treatment. Sentencing is scheduled for November 24.

The investigation began after the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department received a tip from the FBI, which prompted authorities to act before any harm could occur. Police say the early intervention likely prevented a potential tragedy.

Officials emphasized the importance of community vigilance, encouraging anyone who notices suspicious activity or concerning behavior to report it immediately.