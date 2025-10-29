October 29, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty in Foiled School Shooting Case

by Brian Ford0

MOORESVILLE, IND. (WOWO) Mooresville Teen Pleads Guilty in Plot to Target High School

An 18-year-old Mooresville woman has reached a plea agreement in connection with a planned mass shooting at Mooresville High School. Trinity Shockley will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder, according to court records.

Shockley faces a maximum sentence of 12 and a half years in prison, followed by five years of probation. As part of the agreement, she must continue mental health treatment. Sentencing is scheduled for November 24.

The investigation began after the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department received a tip from the FBI, which prompted authorities to act before any harm could occur. Police say the early intervention likely prevented a potential tragedy.

Officials emphasized the importance of community vigilance, encouraging anyone who notices suspicious activity or concerning behavior to report it immediately.

Related posts

Former Indianapolis officer David Bisard released on probation

AP News

Ivy Tech “Reason to Taste” fundraiser tonight

Darrin Wright

Overnight shooting in Steuben County, one man in serious condition

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.