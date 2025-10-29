October 29, 2025
49-Year-Old Found Dead in Camping Trailer

HOWARD COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Authorities Investigating Death at Russiaville Campground

Howard County officials are investigating the death of 49-year-old Jason Allen Whittaker, whose body was discovered in a camping trailer at Springhill Campground in Russiaville, Indiana, on Friday, October 24, 2025.

An autopsy was completed on Monday, October 27. While authorities are awaiting toxicology and final autopsy results, no foul play is currently suspected. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding Whittaker’s death.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office continues to investigate, and families and community members are encouraged to respect privacy while authorities complete their work.

