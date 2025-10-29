October 29, 2025
Flu Prevention: Vaccines and the Three Cs

by Brian Ford0
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Reports First Flu Death of the Season; Officials Urge Vaccinations

The Indiana Department of Health is warning residents to take flu seriously this season after confirming the first flu-related death of 2025-26. State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver emphasized that vaccination remains the best defense, especially as Indiana saw more than 660 flu-related deaths last season.

“Flu can be deadly, and the best way to protect yourself and those around you is to get vaccinated,” Dr. Weaver said. She also reminded Hoosiers to practice the “Three Cs”: clean hands, cover coughs, and contain illness by staying home if sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive an annual flu shot. Health officials say early vaccination can help reduce hospitalizations, protect vulnerable populations, and prevent the flu from spreading rapidly in communities.

Indiana hospitals and clinics are already offering flu vaccines, and officials encourage residents to schedule their shot as soon as possible to stay ahead of the season.

