ORLAND, Ind. (WOWO) — An Orland man is behind bars after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old late Friday night.

Around 11:30, Orland police responded to the intersection of Barry St. and State Road 327 in Steuben County. 18-year-old Gentry Longfellow was the backseat passenger in a vehicle on 327 when 44-year-old Nathan Sanders shot into the vehicle, according to police. Longfellow was hit in the back and was taken to a local hospital.

Sanders is being held at the Steuben County Jail.