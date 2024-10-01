Braun accused of using altered image of McCormick in ad

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Indiana Republican Senator and governor candidate Mike Braun has been accused of violating campaign law by using a doctored image of his Democratic opponent Jennifer McCormick in a TV ad.

The latest Braun ad shows McCormick at a speech in 2023 with the words “NO GAS STOVES” on t-shirts and posters.

The image is fake, says Team McCormick, “Braun’s team is so desperate to distract voters that they’ve stooped to using heavily doctored images. Disclaimer or not, it’s just dishonest.”

Team McCormick says the Braun campaign should immediately pull the ad and clarify.