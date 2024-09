FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire Monday morning burned a home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Fort Wayne Fire Units responded to a home on Redstone Drive in Arlington Park, which is just off Stellhorn Road.

Crews found fire in a first-floor room and extending into the attic. The house, which suffered heavy fire, water and smoke damage, was under renovation and not occupied at the time of the fire.

The blaze was brought under control in 24 minutes.

The cause is still under investigation.