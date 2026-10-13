INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich will travel to Japan this week as part of an effort by Governor Mike Braun’s administration to strengthen international business relationships and attract additional investment and job opportunities to the state.

The trip follows last month’s 56th annual joint meeting of the Midwest-U.S. Japan Association and the Japan-Midwest Association in Indianapolis, which brought together approximately 500 attendees.

Goodrich will visit Tokyo and Nagoya to meet with executives from Japanese companies operating in Indiana, along with Indiana-based businesses with operations in Japan, including Eli Lilly and Company.

According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Japan is Indiana’s largest source of foreign investment, accounting for more than 27% of the state’s international businesses. Indiana is home to approximately 290 Japanese business facilities supporting nearly 62,000 jobs across 60 counties.

Japanese companies have committed more than $10 billion in investments throughout Indiana since 2005.

The trip will include meetings with major automotive manufacturers Subaru, Toyota and Honda, along with representatives from Aisin Corporation, Toyota Industries, Toyota Tsusho and NTT Data Group. “Indiana is proud to have built a nearly 40-year partnership with Japan that has provided countless talent development and career opportunities for Hoosiers,” Braun said in a statement.

The governor pointed to recent investments by Japanese companies, including Toyota Material Handling North America’s $100 million factory in Columbus, which is expected to create 140 jobs. Toyota also announced a $200 million investment earlier this year to expand production capacity at its Princeton facility. Meanwhile, Nippon Steel is investing $3.1 billion to modernize the U.S. Steel Gary Works plant.

Another Japanese partnership, Sustainea, announced plans to establish its first U.S. operation in Indiana, representing a $400 million investment and 191 anticipated jobs. State officials say the visit will focus on expanding opportunities in automotive manufacturing, advanced manufacturing and workforce development.

The economic development trip is expected to cost up to $25,000, with most expenses covered through existing Indiana Economic Development Foundation funds. Goodrich and his wife will personally cover their own travel-related expenses. The visit continues Indiana’s longstanding economic relationship with Japan, which state officials say remains a major contributor to employment and investment across the state.