Registration open for Shipshewana’s annual holiday light parade

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO) — Businesses, organizations, families and community groups are invited to participate in the annual Lighting of Shipshewana Light Parade, with free registration open through October 25.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at 6 p.m. in downtown Shipshewana, bringing illuminated floats, decorated vehicles and festive displays to the community.

This year’s theme, “Stars, Stripes & Christmas Lights,” celebrates America’s 250th anniversary and encourages participants to incorporate patriotic elements into their holiday decorations.

The event has gained national recognition, ranking second in the country in USA TODAY’s 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for holiday light parades. Organizers say the annual celebration attracts thousands of visitors to Shipshewana.

The LaGrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau is encouraging local businesses, nonprofit organizations, community groups and families to submit creative entries for this year’s event. Participants can enter decorated vehicles, illuminated floats or group displays.

There is no fee to participate, but all entries must be submitted by Sunday, October 25.

Those interested in joining the parade can complete the free online application through the Lighting of Shipshewana Festival website.

The parade is part of Shipshewana’s annual holiday celebrations, which bring residents and visitors together to mark the beginning of the Christmas season.