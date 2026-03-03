19-Year-Old Killed in Elkhart Shooting

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Elkhart.

Police were called just before 8 a.m. Monday to the 2600 block of Morton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name pending notification of family.

According to reporting from WSBT 22, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

No additional information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.