64 Calves Stolen Overnight in Rural Ohio Livestock Theft Under Investigation

COLDWATER, OH (WOWO) A large-scale livestock theft is under investigation in western Ohio after more than five dozen young calves were stolen from a rural farm operation over the weekend.

Authorities say 64 freshly weaned, 13-week-old Holstein calves were taken from a calf starter barn near the intersection of State Route 219 and Coldwater Creek Road, just outside Coldwater.

The theft is believed to have happened sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday, May 2nd, and 6 a.m. Sunday, May 3rd, according to information shared by the farm involved.

TARGETED LIVESTOCK THEFT

The calves were being raised by Selhorst Farms on behalf of Gaerke Brother Farms, in what farmers describe as a coordinated and highly unusual theft.

The animals were housed inside a converted turkey barn being used as a calf starter facility, suggesting whoever carried out the theft may have had knowledge of the property and livestock operations.

Farm representatives noted that most of the calves had their tails docked, a detail that could help identify the animals if they are moved or resold.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Local law enforcement has responded to the scene and confirmed an investigation is ongoing. At this stage, no suspects or vehicles have been publicly identified, and officials have not released further details about how the calves were removed.

The scale of the theft—64 animals—raises concerns about transportation logistics and whether multiple individuals or vehicles were involved.

FARM COMMUNITY ON ALERT

In a public message, farm representative Derek Gaerke urged the agricultural community to stay vigilant and assist in locating the missing livestock.

Sale barns and livestock operators across the region are being asked to watch for any calves matching the description, particularly those recently introduced into markets without clear documentation.

Gaerke also issued a broader warning to fellow farmers:

“The phrase ‘it will never happen to us’ no longer applies. Please be mindful of your own herds and secure accordingly.”

CALL FOR INFORMATION

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area during the overnight hours in question—or who has information about the missing calves—is being asked to contact the farm operators or local authorities.

Farmers are also encouraged to review surveillance systems, check transport records, and report any unusual livestock transactions.

BOTTOM LINE

Livestock thefts of this size are rare but can have significant financial and operational impacts on farms. As the investigation continues, this case is serving as a stark reminder for producers across the Midwest to reassess security measures and remain alert.