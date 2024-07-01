$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — If you played Powerball in Kendallville over the weekend, check your tickets! One lucky player matched all five white balls in Saturday night’s drawing.

A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Kendallville Finish Line located at 620 Professional Way in Kendallville.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday are: 26-51-54-61-69 with the Powerball of 25. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight is an estimated $125 million.