FWFD gives tips, times for firework use

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is reminding the community that fireworks can turn a joyful celebration into a painful memory.

The department says sparklers can reach 1,800 degrees–hot enough to melt gold. Fireworks started nearly 20,000 fires in 2018.

FWFD encourages folks to store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children, light only one firework at a time, and always have a fire extinguisher or bucket of water nearby.

Fireworks are allowed in Fort Wayne during the following times.