June 30, 2024
Local News

FWFD gives tips, times for firework use

by Derek Decker0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is reminding the community that fireworks can turn a joyful celebration into a painful memory.

The department says sparklers can reach 1,800 degrees–hot enough to melt gold. Fireworks started nearly 20,000 fires in 2018.

FWFD encourages folks to store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children, light only one firework at a time, and always have a fire extinguisher or bucket of water nearby.

Fireworks are allowed in Fort Wayne during the following times.

  • June 29 – July 3 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
  • July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight
  • July 5 – July 9 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

