July 1, 2024
Local News

Man killed, 9 others hurt in Kosciusko County accident

by Network Indiana0

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — One person died and nine others were injured in a crash in Kosciusko County on Saturday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a collision between a Tesla and a black Chevrolet SUV around 5:30 p.m.

The crash happened on County Road 150 West, just south of County Road 400 North.

Anish Daita, 31, driving the Tesla, crossed the center line and collided head-on with the SUV driven by Joseph L. Criswell, 44, of Milford, Indiana.

Criswell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

