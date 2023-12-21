2 hurt in Adams County buggy accident

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were injured in an accident involving a buggy and an SUV in Adams County Wednesday.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say the crash took place on State Road 124, near County Road 500 E in Bluecreek Township.

Decatur resident Shayle Mann, 29, was driving her SUV eastbound on SR 124 when she saw faint lights, assuming they were a distance ahead of her. After briefly taking her attention from the road, she looked back up too late and struck the back of the buggy.

The man driving the buggy, 54-year-old Samuel Schwartz of Decatur, and his passenger, 32-year-old Mahlon Schwartz, were both thrown from the buggy. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The buggy was a total loss, but the horse survived.

The crash is still under investigation.