2 hurt in crash near LaOtto

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two women were sent to the hospital Sunday night after a crash near LaOtto.

Around 7 p.m., 46-year-old Chasity Godoy was driving west on State Road 205. While she was crossing State Road 3, her Ford Ranger was struck by 48-year-old Hilda Abrego’s Jeep Cherokee. Both vehicles were totaled.

Abrego had difficulty breathing at the scene and Godoy complained of shoulder, leg and neck pain. Each driver was sent to local hospitals.

Neither driver admitted fault, with both blaming the opposite for running a red light to cause the collision.