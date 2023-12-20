Tuesday Night Southeast Fort Wayne Fire Leaves One Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Fire Department officials are still investigating after a fire on the southeast side of town Tuesday Night.

Crews responded to the blaze reported on South Anthony Boulevard Tuesday evening, shortly after 5:30 P.M. where they found the two-apartment building and found the lone occupant of the first apartment suffering from moderate fire-related injuries.

That occupant was transported to a local hospital for evaluation as their apartment sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but the adjacent apartment received very little damage. Initial cause of the blaze remains under investigation.