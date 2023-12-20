December 20, 2023
Local News

Tuesday Night Southeast Fort Wayne Fire Leaves One Injured

by Michael McIntyre0
("Afraid of a little forest fire?" by Staci Lichterman, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Fort Wayne Fire Department officials are still investigating after a fire on the southeast side of town Tuesday Night.

Crews responded to the blaze reported on South Anthony Boulevard Tuesday evening, shortly after 5:30 P.M. where they found the two-apartment building and found the lone occupant of the first apartment suffering from moderate fire-related injuries.

That occupant was transported to a local hospital for evaluation as their apartment sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but the adjacent apartment received very little damage. Initial cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Related posts

Fort Wayne City Council changes tax abatement rules

Darrin Wright

UPDATE: Autopsy set for Friday after body pulled from FW river

Kayla Blakeslee

Fort Wayne man arrested on bank robbery charges

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.