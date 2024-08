DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two women were hospitalized Sunday when SUVs collided on State Road 3 in DeKalb County.

Police say 66-year-old Susan Wentworth attempted to cross the highway from County Road 68 around 6:45 Sunday evening. Wentworth failed to yield to 39-year-old Kristy Dillon and Wentworth’s Ford Edge slid into a ditch. She was taken to a hospital with chest pain from the seat belt.

Dillon complained of head pain and was transported to a hospital as well.

Both vehicles were totaled.