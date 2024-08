FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a crash on Wells Street Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne police received a call just after 8 p.m. about a car that had left the roadway and flipped on its roof near Wallywood Avenue, which is close to Spy Run Creek.

When officers arrived, they found a person in the sedan unresponsive.

Medics arrived and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.